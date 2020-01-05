Ramaphosa warned not to sell pipe dreams in his 'January 8' statement

Give people real hope and not 'smart cities' and '4IR', say analysts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been warned not to sell pipe dreams to citizens when he delivers the ANC January 8 statement next weekend.



Political analysts have advised Ramaphosa to use his third January 8 statement to address the most immediate challenges confronting the country in the face of growing discontent with his presidency...