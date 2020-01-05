Ramaphosa warned not to sell pipe dreams in his 'January 8' statement
Give people real hope and not 'smart cities' and '4IR', say analysts
05 January 2020 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been warned not to sell pipe dreams to citizens when he delivers the ANC January 8 statement next weekend.
Political analysts have advised Ramaphosa to use his third January 8 statement to address the most immediate challenges confronting the country in the face of growing discontent with his presidency...
