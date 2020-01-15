Reserve Bank trends as Mboweni opposes its nationalisation

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's response to the ruling party's resolution to nationalise the SA Reserve Bank has seen scores of people flock to Twitter as the public attempts to make sense of it all.

Mboweni was again responding to the ANC's Nasrec policy conference resolution of 2017, and maintained that the idea to nationalise the bank was a mistake.

In a series of tweets, Mboweni questioned what the ANC sought to achieve by nationalising the bank, and called for the matter to be debated publicly as opposed to internally, by the party's National Executive Committee.