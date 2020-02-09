Africa 'no longer a pit stop' for goods not produced here: Ramaphosa

“We must all ensure that the AfCFTA does not become a conduit for products with minimal African value addition to enter and penetrate our local markets under the guise of continental integration,” he said to applause.

Ramaphosa said there ought to be a reasonable standard set for what constituted a product that was proudly made in Africa.

“The era of imperialism and colonialism in which Africa is a pit stop in the global assembly line is past,” he said, adding that the playing field for African businesses must be levelled so they can operate in a large-scale market.

Ramaphosa said the AfCFTA agreement was an integral part of rebalancing global trade relations.

The agreement is to be implemented under Ramaphosa’s chairpersonship of the AU, and will allow for tariff free passage of goods across the continent.

There are outstanding issues related to the agreement, and Ramaphosa said he will work to finalise those issues before an extraordinary summit on the matter is held in SA in May.

Ramaphosa turned his focus to women empowerment, saying African countries must ensure that women are represented in decision-making bodies, saying women deserve 30% representation “at the very least”.

“We have to find more practical and more sustainable ways in empowering the women of the continent so that we move beyond the clichés and the general statements that we pronounce on podiums,” he said.

Ramaphosa said there must be an allocation of 25% of public procurement in all African countries for women-owned businesses.

Currently, women-owned businesses are given 1% of public procurement, he said.

“It is not unreasonable to advocate for preferential public procurement legislation to advantage women-owned business and for the establishment of preferential trade and customs regimes for women. It must be done,” he said.

Ramaphosa told the room- which was filled with male leaders- that democracy cannot exist without women.