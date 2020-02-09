Infrastructure to the fore as Ramaphosa gears up for two-year stint as African Union head

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to place bulk infrastructure development across the continent at the centre of his two-year reign as chairperson of the African Union.

Ramaphosa is due to assume the position of AU chairperson at the continental body's heads of state summit taking place this weekend in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi, the deputy director-general for multi-lateral relations in the international relations department, said Ramaphosa had planned to ensure that rapid development of infrastructure was fast-tracked in a bid to stimulate economic growth across the continent.

Nkosi also indicated that the economic empowerment of African women entrepreneurs would also be at Ramaphosa's to-do list during his chairmanship of the AU.