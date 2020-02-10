Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: expect to hear about more shenanigans at SAA

10 February 2020 - 11:41 By timeslive

The commission of inquiry into state capture will hear SAA-related evidence from the former head of procurement at SAA Technical (SAAT), Nontsasa Memela, on Monday.


Last week, the commission heard from the acting head of supply chain management at the airline, Schalk Hendrik Human. He said SAA had to pay R500m it had not budgeted for to a US company that scored a tender  through questionable means to provide aircraft components.

The initial estimated value of the contract was R1.3bn. To date SAA has parted with R1bn.

Human said current estimates reveal that the airline will pay R1.8bn by the time the contract ends. 

