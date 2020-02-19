Maimane calls behaviour at Sona debate 'childish' - but what happened when he was an MP?

Mmusi Maimane says Tuesday's squabbles during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) were “childish” - but was it different when he was in office?

The Movement for One South Africa (Mosa) leader said: “I am disappointed with what I am seeing today in parliament. This is not what the nation expects from its leaders.

“The behaviour today was totally unacceptable. Instead of debate we are witnessing childish behaviour, insults and profanity.”