Maimane calls behaviour at Sona debate 'childish' - but what happened when he was an MP?

19 February 2020 - 10:24 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Movement for One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane.
Mmusi Maimane says Tuesday's squabbles during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) were “childish” - but was it different when he was in office?

The Movement for One South Africa (Mosa) leader said: “I am disappointed with what I am seeing today in parliament. This is not what the nation expects from its leaders.

“The behaviour today was totally unacceptable. Instead of debate we are witnessing childish behaviour, insults and profanity.”

The debate started with accusations of domestic violence levelled against political leaders.

EFF leader Julius Malema accused Ramaphosa of beating his former wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa. 

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo questioned Malema about his views on gender-based violence, implying that Malema abused his wife.

Malema denied the allegations, before leaving parliament with his party members.

TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa previously denied attacking Mtshotshisa.

Here’s how things played out when Maimane was an MP.

Maimane vs Ramaphosa

In February last year, there was disruption when Maimane called on Ramaphosa to not absolve himself from the role he played in government under former president Jacob Zuma.

“You didn't arrive on the scene a year ago. Eight times you had the opportunity to save our country from Zuma and eight times you voted to protect Zuma.”

WATCH | ‘You were there’ for Zuma years, Maimane tells Ramaphosa

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says President Cyril Ramaphosa should not absolve himself from the role he played in government under former president Jacob ...
1 year ago

Maimane vs Zuma

In 2015, Maimane blamed Zuma's government for the country’s problems.

He described the former president as a broken man presiding over a broken society.

9 memorable quotes from Sona debate

The debate on President Jacob Zuma's state of the nation address was a lively affair, with MPs trading strong - and sometimes hilarious - ...
4 years ago

Broken record

In 2014, Maimane took jabs at Zuma, describing an address the former president made on job creation as a broken record and repetition.

How party leaders scored

This week's state of the nation debate saw opposition leaders take shots at President Jacob Zuma's speech. The Sunday Times political team rates the ...
5 years ago

