Big projects in pipeline to boost jobs in Nelson Mandela Bay, Mabuyane says in state of province address

Nelson Mandela Bay is poised for a jobs bonanza, with a number of projects set to be implemented by the Coega Development Corporation, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane announced on Tuesday.

Delivering his state of the province address in Bhisho, at a scaled down event which was budgeted at R500,000 compared to R800,000 in 2019, Mabuyane said the special economic zones (SEZ) in Port Elizabeth and East London would play a vital role in stemming the unemployment crisis gripping the province.

The Eastern Cape's unemployment rate climbed three percentage points to 39.5% between October and December.

Over that period, there were 18,000 more unemployed people in the province — adding to the 45,000 who lost their jobs in the quarter before.

Mabuyane said the plans of his government were aimed at creating jobs for the youth in particular.

Mabuyane announced that the budget facility for infrastructure had approved seven catalytic projects submitted for the Coega SEZ.

“These projects will inject R1.4bn into our provincial economy,” Mabuyane said.

“We have also concluded a significant land deal with Transnet for the Ngqura Manganese Export Terminal.

“This deal will pave a way for the development of the Port Elizabeth waterfront. [We are moving with speed now]," he said.