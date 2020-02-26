No salary hikes for MPs, judges as Tito Mboweni trims government wage bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration is headed for a bitter battle with public sector unions after finance minister Tito Mboweni announced plans to reduce the civil service wage bill by R160bn in the next three years.

Tabling his budget for the 2020/2021 financial year in parliament on Wednesday, Mboweni stunned the nation when he proposed that the multibillion-rand cut in the compensation of public sector employees.

Mboweni also announced that there would be no salary hikes for public office bearers such as MPs, ministers, judges and magistrates in the upcoming financial year.

Amidst a tough economic environment punctuated by sluggish growth and declining tax revenue, Mboweni told MPs that the national treasury aimed to reduce government's wage bill by R37.8-billion in the year ending March next year.

He said the wage bill was projected to be reduced further by R54.9bn by March 2022 and another R67.5bn at the end of the same month in 2023.

In his budget review document tabled in parliament, Mboweni bemoaned the fact that public service salaries have grown by up to 40 percent in real terms in the last 12 years, which he said was "increasingly out of line with the rest of the economy."

"The 2020 budget proposes a reduction in the compensation budgets of national and provincial departments, and the entities that receive transfers directly from national government," read the budget review.

"The revised amounts will guide government forthcoming talks in the public service co-ordinating bargaining council. These reductions can be achieved through a combination of modifications to cost-of-living adjustments, pay progression and other benefits."