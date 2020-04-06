Cape Town mayor Dan Plato hits back at national government over refugees

In their statement on Monday morning, the two ministers said the city kept rejecting possible relocation sites for “unknown reasons”.

They took a swipe at Plato and his officials, alleging that they were peddling untrue statements, an act which they said “compelled us to take an unusual step” to issue the joint press statement.

“Thus far we have exercised restraint in the face of extreme provocative press statements attributed to the officials of the City of Cape Town,” read the statement.

The ministers blamed a delay over the relocation of the group on the city, saying Cape Town had failed to enforce a court order to remove them.

“In all instances, the City of Cape Town failed to enforce its bylaws even after being ordered to do so by the court. It is this dragging of feet by the City of Cape Town that led to the hearing by the portfolio committee on home affairs on March 10 2020,” read the statement.

But Plato said he stood by his earlier statements on the matter.

“I have full faith in the city’s officials, senior management and the mayoral committee, who are working non-stop during this pandemic to ensure service delivery continues for the people of Cape Town.

“I will continue to work closely with the national and provincial governments to ensure that we collaborate wherever possible to maximise the services we are delivering,” said Plato.

He said the city had observed and carried out its services “100% in line with the Covid-19 regulations”.