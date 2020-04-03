IN PICTURES: Dramatic end to refugee occupation of Cape Town church

They would eventually be forcefully removed from the UNHCR office in the Waldorf Arcade building in St George's Mall after the group swelled to hundreds of refugees who set up camp there until their demands were met.

The group’s leadership have consistently clashed with authorities since then and the two self-styled leaders of the group, Papy Sukami and JP Balous, have been arrested.

Sukami, who faces charges of robbery and assault, was released on bail, but Balous is still in prison after he and other refugees were involved in a scuffle with police officers who arrived to arrest him on fraud charges while he was appearing in the Cape Town magistrate's court on various counts of assault on March 6.

But, before shutting the doors on Thursday, refugee leaders told reporters that they were the victims of SA’s xenophobic government, police abuse, and abuse by its people.

“We have nowhere to go. In the time of this sickness, throwing us out is not the solution, it’s exposing us and our children to this coronavirus,” said one of the refugees, Aline Bukuru.

She said the facility that the government was preparing to move them to was not adequate for them. She said they would be intermixed with homeless people and drug addicts in conditions they were not willing to expose their children to.

But inside the church, where hundreds of refugees were holed up, the conditions were far from sanitary.