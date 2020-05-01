Cosatu calls for moratorium on retrenchments

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has called on government to impose a moratorium on retrenchments in the private businesses it bails out during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Losi made the call during her May Day address on Friday.

“If our taxpayer’s money is going to be used to bail out and help businesses, we need all those companies that are going to receive the money to agree to a moratorium on retrenchments,” she said.

She said Cosatu could not allow the relief and stimulus packages to be freely given to employers so “they can take us back to our 'normal' situation".

“Nothing has been normal for workers. Rampant exploitation and massive indebtedness are not normal.

“The fact that more than 13-million workers in South Africa live on less than R10 a day is not normal. Millions of South Africans can barely buy one loaf of bread. This is not normal, and we should not allow this to be normalised,” said Losi.