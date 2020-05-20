Phased approach for pro sports to return - but minister mum on details

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has confirmed that the government is considering a plan for a phased-in return of professional sports.

Mthethwa on Wednesday told a joint parliamentary portfolio committee of sports, arts and culture about the discussions on the plan. The phased-in approach will begin with non-contact sports.

“I have been engaged with the leadership of the sporting fraternity from different sporting codes over the last two weeks. We have developed, as the department, a framework of reopening sport, and that framework talks about reopening both non-contact and contact sport,” said Mthethwa.

“We have been able to escalate this to ourselves at the command council, where we explained clearly that this sort of sporting codes would be fair if it’s opened at this level, and this one at that level, and so on.”