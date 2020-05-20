Politics

Phased approach for pro sports to return - but minister mum on details

20 May 2020 - 16:37 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa on Wednesday told a joint parliamentary portfolio committee about his department's plans for the return of professional sport.
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa on Wednesday told a joint parliamentary portfolio committee about his department's plans for the return of professional sport.
Image: Trevor Samson

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has confirmed that the government is considering a plan for a phased-in return of professional sports.

Mthethwa on Wednesday told a joint parliamentary portfolio committee of sports, arts and culture about the discussions on the plan. The phased-in approach will begin with non-contact sports.

“I have been engaged with the leadership of the sporting fraternity from different sporting codes over the last two weeks. We have developed, as the department, a framework of reopening sport, and that framework talks about reopening both non-contact and contact sport,” said Mthethwa.

“We have been able to escalate this to ourselves at the command council, where we explained clearly that this sort of sporting codes would be fair if it’s opened at this level, and this one at that level, and so on.”

Several facilities keen to assist the PSL if government gives green light to season restart

Several facilities have stepped forward and offered to assist the Premier Soccer League (PSL) if a proposed plan to accommodate all the topflight ...
Sport
1 day ago

However, the minister was not forthcoming about a possible timeframe for when the reopening will begin.

His presentation to the committee comes as the country is expecting to go to level 3 of the lockdown from June 1.

Already the department of basic education has announced that schools will reopen early next month - an indication that other sectors which see large numbers of people, like sports, will follow.

In other parts of the world, sport is starting to return after it was banned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Already golf has made a return, while in Germany football returned but was played in empty stadiums.

In SA, golf is touted as the first non-contact sport that will make a return. 

TimesLIVE reported this week that the Premier Soccer League had identified the Sun City resort in the North West as a strong contender to house all teams in a single camp as part of a proposed plan to complete the 2019/2020 season in July. 

“As we speak now, we have made our submission in opening for non-contact sport ... last week to the command council,” said Mthethwa.

He said the department was on top of the situation but did not give further details on the plan, saying only that they were prepared to come back to update the committee on the matter.

READ MORE:

Swimming coach calls for pools to be reopened for stars

Pretoria-based swimming coach Rocco Meiring says it’s vital his two breaststroke stars‚ Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett‚ get back into the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Actually, some people do just get the T-shirt without running the Comrades

Comrades Marathon Association explains the tough calls it has been required to take to ensure the sustainability of the event post-Covid-19.
News
7 hours ago

Van Niekerk‚ Matlou‚ Simbine‚ Budler‚ among list of Covid-19 relief fund beneficiaries

Olympic champion and 400m world record-holder Wayde Van Niekerk‚ Banyana Banyana defender Noko Matlou‚ 100m Commonwealth Games champion Akani ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. I am singled out, says Jacob Zuma of arms deal charges ahead of court trial Politics

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X