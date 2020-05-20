Swimming coach calls for pools to be reopened for stars

Pretoria-based swimming coach Rocco Meiring says it’s vital his two breaststroke stars‚ Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett‚ get back into the water as soon as possible.

The lockdown-enforced period of land-based training‚ which has continued for more than 50 days‚ was taking its toll‚ he warned.

Meiring is supporting the call by SA head coach Graham Hill for pools to be reopened for Olympic squad swimmers to train‚ even if it is under strict conditions.

He said Schoenmaker — the first SA woman to win a world championship swimming medal when she claimed the 200m breaststroke silver last year — was at risk of losing her world-beating form.