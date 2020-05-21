Cyril Ramaphosa told us he is under 'great pressure' to open the economy, say opposition leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to have told leaders of opposition parties that he was under “great pressure” from business and organised labour to open up the economy and move as quickly as possible to lower levels of the lockdown regulations.

Two party leaders who were part of the virtual meeting with Ramaphosa on Wednesday said the president informed them of pressure from the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) to open up the economy, with business leaders having apparently proposed that the country should move directly to level 2 as the economy was taking a huge beating.

“He said there is pressure at Nedlac to move to level 2 and level 3, but business was saying you have to open up beyond level 3, and unions are also putting pressure to open the economy,” said an opposition leader who asked not to be named.

The insider said the president did not make any commitment and did not give any timeline. “But it sounded like we may move sooner rather than later,” said the leader.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also briefed the party leaders on what level 3 would entail.

This included opening up of retail, malls, construction, and lifting the 8pm to 5am curfew imposed at the beginning of level 4. Dlamini-Zuma allegedly said shebeens, taverns, gyms and other areas where people congregate in large numbers would remain closed.