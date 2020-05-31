Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa meets with top editors

31 May 2020 - 14:07 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hold a virtual meeting with members of the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Sunday afternoon.

His office said the engagement takes place on the basis of acknowledging the role played by media as a vital conduit of information disseminated by government and other sources with the aim of saving lives and protecting livelihoods”.

The presidency said the virtual meeting would give Ramaphosa an opportunity to engage editors on SA’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of the Covid-19.

READ MORE:

Cyril Ramaphosa faces thorny test over Covid-19 lockdown

Admired by some but berated by others for imposing a tight lockdown, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a fresh leadership test over his ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Ramaphosa opens a Pandora's box with the dumb and dangerous decision to allow religious services

It's hard to believe that the pandemic that is now ravaging all parts of the globe with such a singular and efficient ruthlessness was hardly heard ...
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

How Cyril went from secular saint to Mampara

Dominic Cummings - the controversial adviser to Boris Johnson who is in the eye of the storm for bending if not bypassing the UK lockdown regulations ...
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa meets with top editors Politics
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa faces thorny test over Covid-19 lockdown Politics
  3. Tourism minister announces R30m fund for guides hit hard by lockdown Politics
  4. ANC slams 'racist' attacks on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Politics
  5. SA targeting 2,000 quarantine sites with 130,000 beds Politics

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X