KZN to strengthen efforts against political killings after murder of ANC councillor

The KwaZulu-Natal government has mandated community safety MEC Bheki Ntuli to strengthen teams dealing with political killings, including the resuscitation of the multiparty political intervention committee.

Ntuli is also expected to come up with plans to deal with the rampant killings in the taxi industry.

This follows the killing of ward councillor Bhekithemba Phungula in Umlazi and the fatal shooting of a taxi driver who was ferrying teachers to school.

Both incidents took place on Tuesday.