KZN to strengthen efforts against political killings after murder of ANC councillor
The KwaZulu-Natal government has mandated community safety MEC Bheki Ntuli to strengthen teams dealing with political killings, including the resuscitation of the multiparty political intervention committee.
Ntuli is also expected to come up with plans to deal with the rampant killings in the taxi industry.
This follows the killing of ward councillor Bhekithemba Phungula in Umlazi and the fatal shooting of a taxi driver who was ferrying teachers to school.
Both incidents took place on Tuesday.
“We have directed the MEC for transport, community safety and liaison, to present clear plans in the next few weeks of dealing with the rampant killings in the taxi industry and the plan to augment the teams dealing with political killings, including the resuscitation of the multiparty political intervention committee,” said KZN premier Sihle Zikalala.
ANC councillor and branch chairperson Phungula was shot dead barely a month after two other party leaders were gunned down in the province.
The taxi driver was shot dead while ferrying teachers to school near Wartburg, outside Pietermaritzburg.
Zikalala urged the public to assist the police in exposing those behind the latest killings and violent incidents in the province.
“Those behind these dastardly deeds are the enemies of our constitution as they have no regard for the right to life. These acts of barbarism that are putting into danger the lives of our teachers, learners, councillors and citizens have outraged all of us.”
Zikalala appealed to the people of KZN to refuse to be provoked, and to take a stand against criminal acts, “so that the perpetrators of these violent incidents can be subjected to the full might of the law, and be made to face the full consequences of their actions”.