WATCH | ‘I’m not being investigated on anything!’: five key points from Malema’s VBS ‘conversation’

Julius Malema addressed the media on the VBS Mutual Bank scandal on Thursday. The EFF leader denied any Hawks (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) investigations, among other things.

Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the VBS looting scandal.

Malema said he would resign from his position if it could be proved that he was involved.

Malema is a shareholder of On-Point Engineering, which is accused of mismanaged jobs, received on tender.

Malema further said that those who took money from members of the bank should be arrested and tried.