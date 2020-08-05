'Drama and stress' expected but schools must reopen by August 24: Motshekga

Motshekga said this year's curriculum would be trimmed down to cover only about 70%, with the remaining 30% carried over to 2021 and 2022 if it could not be finished in time.

“For me, it is catastrophic to kids who have no access to reading materials and ICT [information and communications technology] access at home,” she said.

“Since March up to now, they have not been going to school. For me, it’s a disaster. Even when we had trimmed the curriculum, we still won’t be able to claw back what we lost. So it’s a disaster.”

Home-schooling

Motshekga said many parents have not taken the option of home-schooling, even though the department has made it available.

However, she also showed empathy to parents who have not been able to home-school, saying she understands that it is not easy.

“We even checked with the home-schooling association and parents didn’t take up home-schooling,” she said.

“Without speaking to parents, my view is that it is also not easy to home-school. You have to register your child and you also have to arrange for assessments. Sometimes parents themselves don’t have the time and capability to monitor the programme. That is why most of them didn’t take it up.”