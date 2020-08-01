South Africa

Revised calendar will see schools reopening on August 24

01 August 2020 - 17:07 By JEFF WICKS
In terms of the new version of the calendar, schools will resume on August 24. The are 163 actual school days for teachers and 156 for pupils.
In terms of the new version of the calendar, schools will resume on August 24. The are 163 actual school days for teachers and 156 for pupils.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The department of basic education has released a revised calendar for the 2020 school year, which will see schools reopening on August 24.

In a statement released on Saturday, the department said that it had been huddled in consultations with stakeholders after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced two weeks ago that schools would be closed for a month.

In his announcement, he said grade 12 pupils and teachers would only take a one-week break, returning to school on August 3. Grade 7 pupils would go back to class on August 10 after a two-week break.

“The department considered the impact of the decision on the current calendar. The policy process to amend the school calendar commenced considering the urgency of the matter as necessitated by the prevalent Covid-19 environment,” the statement reads.

In terms of the new version of the calendar, schools will resume on August 24. The are 163 actual school days for teachers and 156 for pupils.

“The school year will be completed on December 15 for grades R to 11 ... that it is not carried over to the first quarter of 2021.”

To separate the third and fourth school terms, there will be a one-week break from October 26 to October 30.

“The teaching, learning and assessment for the 2020 academic year must be concluded by December 15 2020 for grades R to 11.”

Grade 12 examinations will be completed by this time and the marking of papers will be wrapped up by January 22. Results will be released on February 23.

The new school year will commence on January 25 for teachers and pupils a few days later.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Teacher unions 'tight-lipped' while future of academic year remains unclear

Five teacher unions met basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli on Monday night to find out when minister Angie Motshekga will reveal ...
News
4 days ago

Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools: what you need to know

The Congress of SA Students (Cosas) has threatened to shut down all private schools in the country that remain open during the four-week Covid-19 ...
News
4 days ago

Another school torched in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu has condemned the torching of a primary school
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SANDF smokers face disciplinary action after Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  2. Leaked document reveals new proposals for 2020 school calendar South Africa
  3. 'Alcohol is everywhere, but expensive': lockdown's leaky prohibition South Africa
  4. R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X