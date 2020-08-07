Politics

'Petty politicking' DA MP rapped over knuckles for 'field hospital mix-up'

07 August 2020 - 17:30 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The health department has accused DA shadow minister of health Siviwe Gwarube of lying about the status of a North West field hospital. File picture.
The health department has accused DA shadow minister of health Siviwe Gwarube of lying about the status of a North West field hospital. File picture.
Image: Twitter/Siviwe Gwarube

The national health department has dismissed claims by a DA MP about a field hospital not being operational in the North West and demanded an apology.

“The ministry became aware of a tweet posted by the DA’s Ms Siviwe Gwarube, where she accused the minister of health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize, of lying about the status of Maseve field hospital in the North West and alleged it was still an empty field,” said national health spokesperson Lwazi Manzi.

Despite being corrected by a senior official from the health department, who is an administrator at the North West health department, Gwarube persisted with her allegations and “preposterously” changed her story to suit her narrative and “cheap” political agenda, said the department.

Mkhize had “as a courtesy” called Gwarube to ask why, when a parliamentary reply he had sent to her about the status of Maseve hospital being 90% complete, she visited a completely different site and said it was not the case.

“She apologised and admitted she had made a mistake. She acknowledged that the minister had never said anything about the site she visited and that she could have heard it from a third party. The minister graciously accepted her apology in an effort to engage in a civil and honourable manner with a fellow parliamentary member,” Manzi said.

The department said it was, however, disappointed to learn that Gwarube had then turned to social media and referred to the call by Mkhize as an attempt to explain himself to her.

“It is regrettable that she has decided to continue with her petty politicking, which can only be attributed to immaturity.

“Gwarube is now challenged to publicly produce the parliamentary reply where reference is made to the field she decided to visit,” Manzi said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Health department passes buck on 'outrageous markup' for hospital beds

The Gauteng health department has distanced itself from allegations it paid R13,000 each for steel beds at the Nasrec field hospital, when it could ...
News
1 day ago

My family did not get any Covid-19 tenders: Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday denied that he or his family were awarded Covid-19 related tenders.
Politics
1 day ago

Health minister Zweli Mkhize justifies unused beds in KZN as 'investment' for province

While KwaZulu-Natal prepares for a peak in Covid-19 infections, being tipped as the next epicentre in the country, health minister Zweli Mkhize has ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Petty politicking' DA MP rapped over knuckles for 'field hospital mix-up' Politics
  2. Free State asbestos contract — how R225m was carved up Politics
  3. Fikile Mbalula confident new RAF CEO will turn the agency around Politics
  4. Health minister meets KZN traditional leaders over Covid-19 concerns Politics
  5. Gauteng premier David Makhura orders lifestyle audits on his 10 MECs Politics

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X