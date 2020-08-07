SIU opens criminal cases against companies in Gauteng tender probe

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has opened criminal cases against three companies linked to alleged Covid-19 tender irregularities in Gauteng.

The latest development in the unfolding tender scandal was confirmed on Friday by SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“The SIU has opened cases against three companies,” he said.

Premier David Makhura said on Friday the State Security Agency would do lifestyle audits on all members of the cabinet in his government. This comes amid allegations of tender irregularities at the provincial health department which have implicated health MEC Bandile Masuku.