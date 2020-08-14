Lockdown made SA a much safer place: Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele said there were 53,891 fewer cases of murder, attempted murder, serious assault, robbery and common assault reported for the first quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year.

The drop in crime cases is also demonstrated by a 29.4% decline in contact-related crimes, made up of arson and malicious damage to property, he said.

During this time, South Africans were also safer in their homes as burglaries at residential premises dropped by more than 30%.