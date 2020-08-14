Politics

Lockdown made SA a much safer place: Bheki Cele

14 August 2020 - 15:00 By TimesLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele said a 40.4% decrease in the number of rape cases was reported during the first three months of the 2020/2021 financial year. File photo.
Police minister Bheki Cele said a 40.4% decrease in the number of rape cases was reported during the first three months of the 2020/2021 financial year. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Police minister Bheki Cele said there were 53,891 fewer cases of murder, attempted murder, serious assault, robbery and common assault reported for the first quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year.

The drop in crime cases is also demonstrated by a 29.4% decline in contact-related crimes, made up of arson and malicious damage to property, he said.

During this time, South Africans were also safer in their homes as burglaries at residential premises dropped by more than 30%.

The number of sexual offences, including rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual offences and contact sexual offences, dropped by 39.7%.

A 40.4% decrease in the number of rape cases was reported.

"The first quarter of the 2020/2021 period was much a safer time to live in this country," said Cele.

He noted, however, that burglary at non-residential premises increased by 9.1%.

"Worryingly, there has also been an increased number of attacks on schools and liquor outlets during this time," said Cele, with 2,692 burglaries at educational premises and 1,246 liquor outlets targeted.

TimesLIVE

MORE

300,000 arrested for breaking lockdown laws: Bheki Cele

Police arrested and charged nearly 300,000 people for contravening lockdown laws, police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday.
Politics
1 hour ago

#CrimeStats | Six key takeaways

The latest crime statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday paint a grim picture of the safety and security landscape in SA.
News
2 weeks ago

#CrimeStats | Educational institutions becoming hotbeds for sexual violence

Police minister Bheki Cele – in releasing national crime statistics on Friday - said schools, universities, colleges and day care facilities have ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown made SA a much safer place: Bheki Cele Politics
  2. 300,000 arrested for breaking lockdown laws: Bheki Cele Politics
  3. ANC MP Bongani Bongo faces six-month wait for corruption trial Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa calls for fight against corruption to honour struggle stalwart ... Politics
  5. WATCH | King Buyel'Ekhaya Dalindyebo takes shots at ANC and its supporters Politics

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X