Defence minister Mapisa-Nqakula grilled by MPs about theft of firearms at military bases

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was grilled by MPs on Thursday night regarding the theft of weapons at military bases.

Mapisa-Nqakula was asked to brief parliament's joint standing committee on defence and the theft of military weapons was key among the issues she was asked to account for.

This relates to the theft of 19 rifles from the Lyttelton SANDF base in Pretoria late last year which resulted in the arrest of members of the defence force.

Mapisa-Nqakula told the committee that suspects have since appeared in court and the case was ongoing, with all firearms having been recovered.

“There has been immediate investigation into the incident from the time it occurred in December 2019. This was conducted by the joint investigation team led by the military police ... supported by the SA Police Services and the Hawks,” said Mapisa-Nakula.

She said the suspects appeared at court on Wednesday.

She had further told the committee that though she did not want to go into details of the case, commanders were being held accountable for the break-in as well.

MPs were, however, not impressed by the presentation, slamming the lax security at military bases and citing that there were at least three other cases of theft in the past three years.

DA MP Kobus Marais was the first to tear into the presentation, asking what the SANDF had done to hold accountable those who were in command at the time the thefts happened.

“We know that nobody can just drive in and drive out of a base without being searched ... you must disclose what you [have] got,” said Marais.

He asked what was being done to hold accountable those who were in charge of registers at the time.