Parliament to defend 'ill-conceived' Helen Suzman Foundation case over Covid-19 laws

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise says an application by the Helen Suzman Foundation to force the government to pass “special” legislation to manage Covid-19 is “ill conceived”, “unwarranted” and “inappropriate”.

The Helen Suzman Foundation has gone to court to seek an order declaring that the government has failed to fulfil its constitutional obligation to initiate and pass laws to regulate its response to the threat and harm caused by Covid-19.

Modise, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet, and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma are cited as respondents.

The matter is set down for hearing in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

Modise says the relief sought by the foundation is “mistaken” in that there is no “mandatory” obligation on government to pass the legislation the foundation requires.