Capable, ethical and experienced - qualities ANC seeks in new rules to appoint councillors

The ANC has proposed new rules for the selection of councillors which may disqualify a number of its current public representatives.

According to the proposed new rules ANC candidates should be “capable, experienced and collectively must possess various forms of expertise in areas such as finance, procurement, community and economic development, service delivery and infrastructure”.

The party said in a statement on Wednesday that it welcomed a report presented to a special national executive committee meeting this week, dealing with local government elections. It said the new rules were meant to strengthen local government by identifying the best councillors, improving the oversight capacity of councillors, and building strong and clean local government.

“ANC structures will identify ANC ward candidates who are popular and respected, who have a track record of service and are trusted to represent residents in a ward. The rules provide for voters to have a greater say in the selection of ANC candidates through open community meetings,” said the party.