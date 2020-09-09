Politics

Capable, ethical and experienced - qualities ANC seeks in new rules to appoint councillors

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
09 September 2020 - 17:12
The ANC has proposed the introduction of new, 'tough' selection criteria for councillors who will represent the party.
The ANC has proposed the introduction of new, 'tough' selection criteria for councillors who will represent the party.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

The ANC has proposed new rules for the selection of councillors which may disqualify a number of its current public representatives.

According to the proposed new rules ANC candidates should be capable, experienced and collectively must possess various forms of expertise in areas such as finance, procurement, community and economic development, service delivery and infrastructure”.

The party said in a statement on Wednesday that it welcomed a report presented to a special national executive committee meeting this week, dealing with local government elections. It said the new rules were meant to strengthen local government by identifying the best councillors, improving the oversight capacity of councillors, and building strong and clean local government.

ANC structures will identify ANC ward candidates who are popular and respected, who have a track record of service and are trusted to represent residents in a ward. The rules provide for voters to have a greater say in the selection of ANC candidates through open community meetings,” said the party.

Covid-19 corruption is 'tantamount to treason': Contralesa

Traditional leaders are so dismayed by high levels of corruption, especially related to Covid-19 relief, they are seeking an urgent meeting with the ...
News
2 days ago

The new rules also require candidates to be screened for criminal and disciplinary matters. 

The latest move by the party comes as it needs to  clean up its image amid pressure from voters regarding Covid-19 related corruption that included councillors stealing food parcels meant for the poor.

The party is busy compiling a list of its public representatives and leaders implicated in corruption and has already asked a number of them to step aside from their positions. The party wants prospective candidates to also complete a number of modules with the OR Tambo school of leadership. These would be on ANC history, values, ethics, governance, the rule of law, the constitution, economic and sustainable development, women’s emancipation and the fundamental transformation of gender relations. 

In ensuring that ANC councillors constitute a diverse and representative team, the NEC reaffirmed the principle that at least 50% of candidates will be women. The rules also provide for the representation of all national groups and of young people. 

The rules also emphasise the importance of balancing experience and renewal. The NEC will implement the resolution of the 54th national conference to establish an electoral commission to make rules and oversee candidate and leadership selection, including rules for campaign funding for contests for leadership inside the ANC,” read the statement.

MORE

Andile Lungisa digs heels in, refuses to accept ANC suspension

Andile Lungisa has requested a meeting with ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi to discuss his suspension from the party.
Politics
4 hours ago

ANC representatives 'must have criminal clearance certificates'

ANC regional task team leader Nceba Faku has called on all ANC public representatives to obtain a police criminal clearance certificate, something ...
Politics
2 days ago

LISTEN | ANC local councillor apologises for insulting colleagues and bragging about R30k shoes

An ANC councillor in the Emfuleni municipality in Gauteng, Maipato Tsokolibane, has apologised for bragging about her wealth and insulting her ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. I was purged after Eskom board met Lynne Brown, Zola Tsotsi tells inquiry Politics
  2. Andile Lungisa's bid to overturn jail sentence for 'jug attack' dismissed Politics
  3. Capable, ethical and experienced - qualities ANC seeks in new rules to appoint ... Politics
  4. Andile Lungisa digs heels in, refuses to accept ANC suspension Politics
  5. Sibongile Besani defends ANC youth task team's continued stay in office Politics

Latest Videos

Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X