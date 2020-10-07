State capture: Matshela Koko 'asked for CV, tipped off manager' on suspensions to come

Former Eskom acting financial director Nonkululeko Dlamini has told the state capture inquiry that the utility’s former executive for commercial and technology, Matshela Koko, had told her that she would be asked to act in the role, the day before several executives were suspended.

Dlamini, a qualified chartered accountant, told the commission on Wednesday that she had attended a two-day strategic session in March 2015 when she received a call from Koko.

At the time, she was shared services senior general manager at Eskom.

According to Dlamini, Koko called her and requested a meeting at Melrose Arch.

“He asked where I was. I indicated that I was at the session. He requested that we meet at Melrose Arch urgently. I told him I could not. I asked Miss [Tsholofelo] Molefe [former financial director at Eskom] if she knew what was going on. I then indicated to Mr Koko I could not leave the strat session,” said Dlamini.