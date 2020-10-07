State capture: Matshela Koko 'asked for CV, tipped off manager' on suspensions to come
Former Eskom acting financial director Nonkululeko Dlamini has told the state capture inquiry that the utility’s former executive for commercial and technology, Matshela Koko, had told her that she would be asked to act in the role, the day before several executives were suspended.
Dlamini, a qualified chartered accountant, told the commission on Wednesday that she had attended a two-day strategic session in March 2015 when she received a call from Koko.
At the time, she was shared services senior general manager at Eskom.
According to Dlamini, Koko called her and requested a meeting at Melrose Arch.
“He asked where I was. I indicated that I was at the session. He requested that we meet at Melrose Arch urgently. I told him I could not. I asked Miss [Tsholofelo] Molefe [former financial director at Eskom] if she knew what was going on. I then indicated to Mr Koko I could not leave the strat session,” said Dlamini.
During the short conversation with Koko, Dlamini said he requested that she send him her CV.
“In between [the strategic session] I attempted to send the CV. He called again to require that we meet. It was after 5pm. I was in Midrand already, where the Eskom academy of learning is.”
Dlamini eventually met Koko at a fast-food restaurant, she said.
“At the time, he related that there were suspensions that were going to take place and that he too was going to be suspended. He said I might be asked to act in that role [financial director]. I wasn’t aware of the activities from the 6th to the 10th [March 2015].”
She said she had asked Koko where her CV was going.
Evidence before the commission indicates that there were suspensions of executives at Eskom between March 11 and 12 2015.
Molefe is one of the executives who was suspended. Dlamini was subsequently appointed acting financial director.
In his affidavit before the commission, Koko denied calling Dlamini to ask for a meeting or for her CV.
In her response, Dlamini said: “I doubt I would have dreamt that I got a call. Mr Koko did call me around lunchtime and requested that I meet him at Melrose Arch.”
In the affidavit Koko also said that he and Dlamini were shocked to hear of Molefe’s suspension.
“It was not a surprise because I had heard it from Mr Koko on the 10th,” she said.
Dlamini told the commission that she acted as financial director until the end of July 2015.
