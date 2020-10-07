Politics

State capture: Matshela Koko 'asked for CV, tipped off manager' on suspensions to come

07 October 2020 - 13:13
Former Eskom acting financial director Nonkululeko Dlamini has told the state capture commission of inquiry that Matshela Koko had told her that she would be made to act in the position after suspensions at the utility.
Former Eskom acting financial director Nonkululeko Dlamini has told the state capture commission of inquiry that Matshela Koko had told her that she would be made to act in the position after suspensions at the utility.
Image: SUPPLIED

Former Eskom acting financial director Nonkululeko Dlamini has told the state capture inquiry that the utility’s former executive for commercial and technology, Matshela Koko, had told her that she would be asked to act in the role, the day before several executives were suspended.

Dlamini, a qualified chartered accountant, told the commission on Wednesday that she had attended a two-day strategic session in March 2015 when she received a call from Koko.

At the time, she was shared services senior general manager at Eskom.

According to Dlamini, Koko called her and requested a meeting at Melrose Arch.

“He asked where I was. I indicated that I was at the session. He requested that we meet at Melrose Arch urgently. I told him I could not. I asked Miss [Tsholofelo] Molefe [former financial director at Eskom] if she knew what was going on. I then indicated to Mr Koko I could not leave the strat session,” said Dlamini.

State capture: Eskom exec suspended 4 days after getting Medupi running

Former Eskom group head of capital Dan Morokane on Tuesday told the state capture inquiry how "painful" it was to be suspended just four days after ...
Politics
20 hours ago

During the short conversation with Koko, Dlamini said he requested that she send him her CV.

“In between [the strategic session] I attempted to send the CV. He called again to require that we meet. It was after 5pm. I was in Midrand already, where the Eskom academy of learning is.”

Dlamini eventually met Koko at a fast-food restaurant, she said.

“At the time, he related that there were suspensions that were going to take place and that he too was going to be suspended. He said I might be asked to act in that role [financial director]. I wasn’t aware of the activities from the 6th to the 10th [March 2015].”


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

She said she had asked Koko where her CV was going.

Evidence before the commission indicates that there were suspensions of executives at Eskom between March 11 and 12 2015.

Molefe is one of the executives who was suspended. Dlamini was subsequently appointed acting financial director.

In his affidavit before the commission, Koko denied calling Dlamini to ask for a meeting or for her CV.

In her response, Dlamini said: “I doubt I would have dreamt that I got a call. Mr Koko did call me around lunchtime and requested that I meet him at Melrose Arch.”

In the affidavit Koko also said that he and Dlamini were shocked to hear of Molefe’s suspension.

“It was not a surprise because I had heard it from Mr Koko on the 10th,” she said.

Dlamini told the commission that she acted as financial director until the end of July 2015.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Someone is lying to the Zondo commission about Eskom ... but who?

It all started on March 8 at a meeting at former president Jacob Zuma’s state house in Durban - but how it ended depends on whom you believe
Politics
17 hours ago

Gupta brothers contest damages claim by SIU, Eskom to recoup R3.8bn

Rajesh 'Tony' Gupta and Ajay Gupta have launched an application to set aside the particulars of a claim filed by Eskom and the Special Investigating ...
News
1 day ago

State capture: Matshela Koko introduced me to Gupta aide Salim Essa, claims Daniels

Former senior manager and company secretary at Eskom, Suzanne Daniels, claimed ex-Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko introduced her to the Gupta family's ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  2. I didn’t need Cyril’s say-so for Zim flight: Mapisa-Nqakula Politics
  3. Ace to Zwane: Zondo gets the A to Z of what went down in Free State Politics
  4. I’m not pimply, I was just helping out my ANC pals in a squeeze, says Sodi Politics

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X