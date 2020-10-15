Politics

RECORDED | President Cyril Ramaphosa outlines SA’s economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 - 13:45 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday outline the country's economic recovery plan.

The economy has taken a huge knock since the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The government had to implement a national lockdown, which saw many non-essential businesses having to shut down.

As a result, the government has had to come up with various plans to ensure that the livelihoods of South Africans are safeguarded.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has asked parliament to reschedule the tabling of the medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS), referred to as the “mini budget”, which was scheduled for October 21.

He wants the speech pushed back a week.

 

