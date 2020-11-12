The bad, the booze & the beauty filter: Here's what Mzansi thought of Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address
From "dress ups" to celebrations over the easing of lockdown restrictions, the reactions were lit!
South Africans flooded social media on Wednesday night in reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Covid-19 developments in the country.
Ramaphosa detailed the country's fight against the pandemic, warning of a surge in the Eastern Cape and urging citizens to obey safety regulations to curb the spread of the virus.
He also announced the extension of the national state of disaster to December 15 and the “winding down” of Covid-19 relief measures.
However, the special Covid-19 grant was extended until January 2021 and the UIF Ters benefit scheme for another month to October 15.
“This will provide much needed income to around six million people who are unemployed and do not receive any other form of government assistance,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa announced the amendment of lockdown level 1 regulations to include the opening of borders to all international travellers and the return to normal operating hours for liquor outlets.
Five days of mourning for those who have died from Covid-19 will be held from November 25-29.
Social media users, who had been sitting on the edge of their keyboards waiting for the address, filled TLs with memes and messages in response to the address. While many celebrated the easing of restrictions, others were not impressed with what they claim “should have been an e-mail”.
While the rest were out here using filters to “dress up” the president.
The good
Every South African right now 🙆♂️🤣 #cyrilramaphosa #EasternCape pic.twitter.com/AodPlmLbvD— A.P™🎓 (@Aphiwe_35) November 11, 2020
si on🍻☺️☺️☺️☺️😋 #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/vdIwZHVfeI— MO GA LE (@OptimusMogale) November 11, 2020
I'm here for alcohol normal trading hours..cheers🥂#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/2DLSy2fFrx— #26 November 30th birthday#Mamakhe 😍😍 (@zikhonakoko) November 11, 2020
Papa is proud— Nosi_B (@GraciDynasty) November 11, 2020
Yaz we did well
Shayani izandla bazalwane @CyrilRamaphosa#cyrilramaphosa#cupcake pic.twitter.com/BBzW7ZQtcE
We were expecting him to close everything instead he gave us alcohol back and said we can party safely— 𝓀ℯ𝓃𝓏 (@Bokenza1) November 11, 2020
He dribbled us 😵😵😵#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/aFZigCAZeu
Ucelebrator I International travel Marra awuna passport ,see your life 🤭🤭🤭🤭#cyrilramaphosa #FellowSouthAfricans pic.twitter.com/tUd9EEtLYt— Katlego David Khaba (@DavidKhaba) November 11, 2020
The bad
So basically EC messed up and we had an entire family meeting cause of them #cyrilramaphosa #PresidentialAddress pic.twitter.com/mGSG0gfs24— Gwija (@3rd_ofhisname) November 11, 2020
So no mention of another pandemic called Kaizer Chiefs #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/VMASTbXmgO— Mr Mcklaren (@Muzzy_Mcklaren) November 11, 2020
#CyrilRamaphosa when you meet a Xhosa Hun from Eastern Cape and Western Cape pic.twitter.com/AUDpqiWn3y— kasi/City Boy 🌓 (@BlackPrince_L) November 11, 2020
Eastern Cape going on level 5 #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/KCFAqjnNZT— Nwabisa Luzipho (@NwiseWise) November 11, 2020
The beautiful
Ya'll don't deserve the internet 💀 😂 #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/iz5TbwEq4q— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) November 11, 2020
I couldn’t help it😂. It’s the yellow beanie for me#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/N8Ar9G0oZi— Mbulelo (@Scrawny_Brawny) November 11, 2020
I took some great snaps of our father 😍😀😱#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/s5iEs0MsEZ— LeKing_Vi👑 (@Smoochie_Vi) November 11, 2020
Dear lord Twitter folks don't deserve to go to heaven 😂😂😂😂#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/RcDuOOqb6K— 🌺Kim's mom 🌼 (@She1laSm1th) November 11, 2020
And the “bored”
This speech should have been an email.#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/goJ2zsfuHx— Sadist (@Sadist_RSA) November 11, 2020
What was the purpose of this address? #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/6yQexgIv1Z— TEBOHO (@TEBOHODLAMINI15) November 11, 2020
Those who did English as HL can we please have a 10 point summary of the speech ngoba ijumpile this side. #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/1yqcYydcgg— IG:Ⓜelu_Gumbii (@Meluleki_Gumbi) November 11, 2020