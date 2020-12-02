Politics

Parks Tau is Gauteng's economic development MEC as Makhura strengthens his cabinet

02 December 2020 - 12:50
Gauteng premier David Makhura announced three changes to his cabinet on Wednesday. File image
Image: DANIEL BORN

Gauteng premier David Makhura has made three changes to his cabinet as he filled the vacancy in the provincial health department left by former MEC Bandile Masuku.

He announced the appointment of Parks Tau as the new MEC for economic development in his latest cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday.

Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi moves from social development and has been appointed the new health MEC, replacing Masuku.

Morakane Mosupyoe, who previously held the position of MEC for economic development, has been moved to social development.

Makhura said the rest of his cabinet remains the same.

The premier said he took the decision to make these changes after wide consultation with the ANCto strengthen his cabinet’s response to the province's health, economic and social challenges.

Tau is expected to complete his national duties this week before being sworn in next week.

He currently serves as  deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

This is a developing story

