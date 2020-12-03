'This virus doesn't take a holiday': Ramaphosa tells SA to stay dedicated during festive season

The time for caution is now, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday night as he warned the country about a Covid-19 resurgence during the festive season.

“The festive season is approaching. Schools and places of higher learning have closed for the summer holidays. Many of you are winding down at work and will soon be at home with your families. Many of you are preparing to travel to reunite with friends and relatives,” the president said as he addressed the country.

But, he said, as fun as these events are, they had the potential to see a spike in infections.

“Travel carries great risks, which we can reduce by avoiding unnecessary travel. We can also reduce infection risk by wearing a mask in public transport, keeping the vehicle windows open and maintaining prevention measures on arrival.