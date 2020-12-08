IN QUOTES | 'Support will range from R1,000 to R9,000': minister urges small-scale farmers to apply

Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza said on Monday subsistence producers will receive up to R9,000 in government funding aimed at sustaining and increasing employment in the agricultural sector.

During a media briefing in Pretoria, the minister said the initiative targets vulnerable groups, including women and persons with disabilities.

The selection criteria require individuals to be 18 years or older, to not be employed elsewhere and to not have received government funding during the lockdown.

Applicants have until December 17 to apply for relief.