IN QUOTES | 'Support will range from R1,000 to R9,000': minister urges small-scale farmers to apply
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza said on Monday subsistence producers will receive up to R9,000 in government funding aimed at sustaining and increasing employment in the agricultural sector.
During a media briefing in Pretoria, the minister said the initiative targets vulnerable groups, including women and persons with disabilities.
The selection criteria require individuals to be 18 years or older, to not be employed elsewhere and to not have received government funding during the lockdown.
Applicants have until December 17 to apply for relief.
Here are five quotes from the briefing:
Unbankable food producers
"Currently, our agricultural policies do not address their needs adequately. It is these producers who may be defined as unbankable by our financial sector, and yet their role is important in providing food security for many families in our country."
Support capped at R9,000
"Subsistence farmers must note the type and quantities of support will be limited to the commodity applied for and the size of the current operation physically verified on site. The amount of support will range between R1,000 and R9,000."
Saving jobs
"The majority of people [employed on small farms] are not employed elsewhere. We want to retain them there so they continue to be active and support their families."
Suppliers
"We have already [advertised] for suppliers who will be willing to participate in this programme as in input suppliers. We will be looking at whether they are complying in terms of their tax status and reach, whether they are in one province or in all provinces."
Initiative will make a difference
"These producers are household and back-garden producers in large measure and this package fits with what they usually need. Some [need as little as] R2,000 to produce. I am comfortable it will reach a number of people."
TimesLIVE