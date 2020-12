1,300 Gauteng teens urged to quarantine after attending KZN matric rage

“The three venues were only released on the Friday once the Ragers were already in Ballito.

“There was hardly any at the one venue, so most of the kids moved to another one which was packed and no protocols were adhered to at all.

“I had no idea that the Rage parties were going to be held in a club, as the details of venues were released at the last minute. Then I thought numbers in the venues would be limited and protocols observed, which was not the case.”

Durban-based emergency medicine doctor Dr Adrienne Wulfsen said many of the parents who allowed their children to attend Rage are now blaming themselves, which is “not correct.”

“Since the hard lockdown of March, we've been asked to put our faith in government’s evaluation of Covid-19 risks. When it came to Rage, the authorities approved the events and no warnings were issued,” she said.

The Rage Festival organisers said on its Facebook page that it had submitted an 86-page document on its Covid-19 plan to the local health department and the Durban events department prior to the event. "We had to comply with more than 20 additional regulations in order to obtain approval, which was obtained."

The protocols included pre-screening, daily temperature checks, strict mask protocols and limits on numbers at venues.

"Despite all efforts before and during the festival and at all Rage-controlled venues, we regret that we have received reports that some attendees have subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. In addition we are aware of four staff working on behalf of suppliers who have let us know directly they have tested positive.

"We continue to work closely with all stakeholders to monitor the situation, engage with local authorities, communicate with attendees and staff and make all our resources available. We are obviously deeply concerned and are doing everything in our power to communicate effectively to all staff, attendees and all stakeholders including the department of health."

In its statement, the Gauteng health department urged people to protect themselves and others by wearing masks, washing hands frequently and avoiding the “three Cs”: closed spaces, crowded places and close contact settings.

