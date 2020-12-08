1,300 Gauteng teens urged to quarantine after attending KZN matric rage

“We knew that attending Rage was a bit risky, but government hadn’t outlawed it, so we thought we would be okay.”

When Laura’s (not her real name) mother fetched her from Ballito Rage last Friday and the 18-year-old Durban private school matriculant was out of breath by the time she’d loaded her suitcase into the car's boot, they suspected the worst.

“I have never had any lung issues, so it was really scary battling to breathe,” she said.

She was already quarantined in her bedroom when her Covid-19 test came back positive, by which time she’d lost her sense of taste.

“Most of my friends - at least 30 people - have tested positive, too. We’re all stuck in our bedrooms for 10 days.”

They are among those who have caught the virus at what the national health department described as a "superspreader event".