Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale tests positive for Covid-19

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
31 December 2020 - 13:53
Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the police ministry said.

It said Mathale was currently asymptomatic and was self-isolating.

“Mr Mathale is one of 21,294 employees of the SA Police Service who have been infected with the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said 336 members had lost their lives to the virus, while 337 were recovering in hospital.

The Western Cape has recorded the highest infections among SAPS members at 3,587, followed by Gauteng (3,436), the Eastern Cape (2,968), KwaZulu-Natal (2,632), the Free State (1,285), Northern Cape (941) and North West (856).

The ministry said Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces have recorded the lowest infections, at 724 and 595 respectively.

Police minister Bheki Cele wished Mathale and all the members of the police a speedy recovery.

“I’m also sending the deepest condolences to all the members in blue who have succumbed to this killer virus. I hope these infections and deaths don’t deter the remainder of the police service in forging ahead with the job at hand.

“However, I remain encouraged that 19,618 of us have recovered from Covid-19,” Cele said.

TimesLIVE

