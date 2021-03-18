IN QUOTES | David Mabuza says government has a plan to curb Covid-19 vaccine corruption

The government has activated whistle-blowing mechanisms through the existing hotlines to curb corruption in vaccine procurement and rollout.

This is according to Deputy President David Mabuza, who was answering questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Mabuza said there was no room for corruption when it came to the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

SA started its vaccination programme in February, prioritising front-line health-care workers. The second phase is set to start in mid-March.

Here are six takeouts from Mabuza's question and answer session:

Government mitigating effects of pandemic

“As the world reeled from the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the South African government moved rapidly to mitigate the expected health, social and economic affects of the pandemic.

No room for corruption

“In the acquisition of the Covid-19 vaccines, there is limited room for corruption as the market is highly regulated with very few manufacturers. Furthermore, the vaccines have to pass the stringent quality assessment by the regulator and the procurement is centralised at a national level.”