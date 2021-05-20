WATCH | 'Mmusi May Main': CNN host Zain Asher's Maimane moemish has the streets laughing
Social media users have poked fun at an innocent gaffe between CNN host Zain Asher and One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane after the host had trouble pronouncing his surname.
During an interview this week, Asher referred to Maimane as “May Main”.
“Today, we talk to one activist who says SA's political system needs to be drastically overhauled for true democracy to take root. Mmusi May Main is the leader ..." Asher can be heard saying.
The incident happened during an interview where Maimane appeared to talk about his time in the DA, his plans for the One SA movement and the upcoming elections.
Asher is a British Nigerian news anchor based in New York.
She later described Maimane as “young, charming and very charismatic”.
“One of the things I find very interesting about you and your background is that you were the opposition leader, you were the head of the DA for some time. You are young, charming and very charismatic, a wonderful speaker and you give great speeches..." she said.
I was on @CNN discussing the importance of electoral reform for our democracy.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 18, 2021
Here is part one of the clip. pic.twitter.com/SC33YAlZVl
Part 3.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 18, 2021
A tough question on the 2019 election results.
I answered honestly.
Some people thought Cyril Ramaphosa was the ANC Mmusi Maimane and three years later it’s become obvious at close range that he is not. pic.twitter.com/Iw07CfqfIH
Many South Africans saw the interview on social media.
Some weighed in on the gaffe, while others commented on Maimane's answers to the questions.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
@ZainAsher was doing her best, pronunciations of South African surnames can be tricky.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 19, 2021
I enjoyed the questions and I think the @cnni one world show is amazing. It’s a must watch.
We are going far. Never despise the day of small beginnings.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 18, 2021