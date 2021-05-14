Politics

IN QUOTES | Mmusi Maimane says it's time SA 'wrestles power' away from political parties

14 May 2021 - 10:45
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane on Thursday shared his plan for how independent candidates could win the local government elections on October 27. File photo.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane on Thursday shared his plan for how independent candidates could win the local government elections on October 27. File photo.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

One SA (OSA) movement leader Mmusi Maimane has announced a “real alternative” plan for independent candidates to win the local government elections, come October 27.

According to Maimane, the plan is to “wrestle power” away from political parties and back into the hands of the people.

He was speaking at a press briefing in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday. 

Here are five key quotes from his address: 

How the plan will work

“Our model makes use of section 15A of the Electoral Commission Act, a mechanism that allows for the registration of an organisation or movement to participate in municipal elections, without being registered as a traditional political party with political party structures.”

Benefits of the plan

“By using this mechanism, independent candidates could stand for election in various wards, while registering as a conglomerate of independent candidates to gain the benefit of the proportional representation (PR) vote.”

Independent candidates will crash the party, says Maimane

New movement’s leader wants to stop reliance on political parties and allow citizens to ‘take back control of towns’
Politics
22 hours ago

Ward councillors alone don't guarantee takeover

“While OSA encourages and champions independent candidates, we must acknowledge that the election of independents as ward councillors alone doesn’t guarantee a citizen-led takeover of a municipality, as independents will not be able to benefit from the proportional representation vote.”

The success of independent candidates

“We want to see independent candidates succeed, and section 15A of the Electoral Commission Act provides the answer to this, as it enables a citizen-led organisation to win control of municipal wards but also an entire municipality, thereby forming a citizen-led government.

Sponsoring technical expertise to govern effectively

“Our role is not limited to just working with the associations and candidates but also working to empower the communities to hold their elected candidates to account. We will help communities develop mechanisms to ensure accountability in substance after the election.

“In addition, OSA will be providing training to prepare councillors for office and prospective elected officials with support to be able to govern effectively.”

READ MORE

Government confident of free and fair elections, Cogta minister says

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says the government is confident that the October 27 local government elections will go ahead without hindrance ...
Politics
15 hours ago

'We should be doing better': Maimane suggests ways to improve 'disastrous' vaccine rollout

SA has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Africa but does not make the top 10 list of countries with an efficient vaccine plan.
Politics
2 days ago

‘Your education will get you something’: Maimane chimes in on heated post-matric education debate

Mmusi Maimane said his education has exposed him to “interesting places and spaces” and earned him the leadership position in the DA.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m sick of criminals like Lucky Montana’: Paul O’Sullivan hits back Politics
  2. Nelson Mandela Bay’s bunking councillors Politics
  3. State capture: Paul O’Sullivan is SA’s No 1 criminal, claims Lucky Montana Politics
  4. ANC NEC shows its hand as it says Ace must apologise, or else Politics
  5. Independent candidates will crash the party, says Maimane Politics

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X