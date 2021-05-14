IN QUOTES | Mmusi Maimane says it's time SA 'wrestles power' away from political parties

One SA (OSA) movement leader Mmusi Maimane has announced a “real alternative” plan for independent candidates to win the local government elections, come October 27.

According to Maimane, the plan is to “wrestle power” away from political parties and back into the hands of the people.

He was speaking at a press briefing in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Here are five key quotes from his address:

How the plan will work

“Our model makes use of section 15A of the Electoral Commission Act, a mechanism that allows for the registration of an organisation or movement to participate in municipal elections, without being registered as a traditional political party with political party structures.”

Benefits of the plan

“By using this mechanism, independent candidates could stand for election in various wards, while registering as a conglomerate of independent candidates to gain the benefit of the proportional representation (PR) vote.”