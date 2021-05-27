Politics

Tito Mboweni getting vaccinated draws mixed reaction

27 May 2021 - 16:02
Mboweni received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this week at the Dr CN Phatudi Hospital in Limpopo.
Mboweni received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this week at the Dr CN Phatudi Hospital in Limpopo.
Image: Limpopo department of health/facebook

South Africans have expressed a variety of reactions to finance minister Tito Mboweni getting vaccinated.

Mboweni, 62, received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this week at the Dr CN Phatudi Hospital in Limpopo.

The vaccine was administered by the province’s health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Mboweni received his jab along with deputy transport minister Dikeledi Magadzi, who got her shot at Pietersburg Hospital.

Dr Phophi Ramathuba administering the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni at Dr C.N Phathudi Hospital outside Tzaneen.

Posted by LIMPOPO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (BOPHELONG) on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Deputy Minister of Transport, Mme Dikeledi Magadzi today received her COVID-19 Vaccine at Pietersburg Hospital. She was...

Posted by LIMPOPO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (BOPHELONG) on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The two are among 700,904 citizens who have been vaccinated in SA since phase 2 of the vaccine rollout started.

The country started phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme last week which is set to continue until October 17.

The second phase is targeted at the elderly and people with comorbidities.

The snaps were shared amid a proposed strike by the KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulances Association (KZNPAA).

On Wednesday, KZNPAA expressed frustration with the province's department of health for not providing the vaccine for all paramedics.

“KZNPAA will be protesting about not having being vaccinated as patient-facing front-line workers, but most government employees have been vaccinated.

“This government did not release vaccines to the private sector on time so that they could operate as they wish, disregarding the private sector especially the small businesses,” said the association.

The association said it would hand over a memorandum of demands to KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane.

“We are also going to be joined by Pasa (Private Ambulance Services Association) from Gauteng to add to our voice because this is a national regulation that affects all the private ambulance services negatively,” it said.

Should politicians be among the first to get the Covid-19 vaccine? Phumzile Van Damme weighs in

Phumzile Van Damme said politicians are at low risk due to their economic privilege.
Politics
4 months ago

Earlier this year, former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said politicians should not be among the first people to receive the vaccine after this was suggested on social media.

“I disagree. I am a politician and very aware of my standing compared to others. I have economic privilege that together with if, and I do, follow safety protocols, makes me low risk. Being a politician doesn’t make me special and deserving of first dibs when it comes to saving lives,” she said at the time.

On social media, pictures of Mboweni receiving the jab drew mixed reactions.

Here is a snapshot of what social media users had to say about Mboweni getting vaccinated:

READ MORE

'They're tjatjarag, I'll ask Malema to deal with them'- Mboweni responds to criticism over missed vaccine deadline

"We are on track with the vaccine consortium. I don't need the DA's nonsense!"
Politics
5 months ago

We did not miss Covid-19 vaccine payment deadline: Tito Mboweni

The finance minister told parliament on Friday that the government had until December 15 to make the payment required to join the COVAX scheme.
Politics
5 months ago

Tito Mboweni weighs in on Jacob Zuma's arms deal trial: 'None of us is above the law'

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has weighed in on former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption trial.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mathews Phosa and Zak Yacoob smoke the peace pipe after heated exchange Politics
  2. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward ... Politics
  3. Gigaba obsessed with hiding how he cosied up to Guptas, says his ex Politics
  4. ANC has survived a lot worse threats than Magashule, says Cosatu president Politics

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
X