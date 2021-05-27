Tito Mboweni getting vaccinated draws mixed reaction
South Africans have expressed a variety of reactions to finance minister Tito Mboweni getting vaccinated.
Mboweni, 62, received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this week at the Dr CN Phatudi Hospital in Limpopo.
The vaccine was administered by the province’s health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.
Mboweni received his jab along with deputy transport minister Dikeledi Magadzi, who got her shot at Pietersburg Hospital.
Dr Phophi Ramathuba administering the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni at Dr C.N Phathudi Hospital outside Tzaneen.Posted by LIMPOPO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (BOPHELONG) on Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Deputy Minister of Transport, Mme Dikeledi Magadzi today received her COVID-19 Vaccine at Pietersburg Hospital. She was...Posted by LIMPOPO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (BOPHELONG) on Tuesday, May 25, 2021
The two are among 700,904 citizens who have been vaccinated in SA since phase 2 of the vaccine rollout started.
The country started phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme last week which is set to continue until October 17.
The second phase is targeted at the elderly and people with comorbidities.
The snaps were shared amid a proposed strike by the KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulances Association (KZNPAA).
On Wednesday, KZNPAA expressed frustration with the province's department of health for not providing the vaccine for all paramedics.
“KZNPAA will be protesting about not having being vaccinated as patient-facing front-line workers, but most government employees have been vaccinated.
“This government did not release vaccines to the private sector on time so that they could operate as they wish, disregarding the private sector especially the small businesses,” said the association.
The association said it would hand over a memorandum of demands to KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane.
“We are also going to be joined by Pasa (Private Ambulance Services Association) from Gauteng to add to our voice because this is a national regulation that affects all the private ambulance services negatively,” it said.
Earlier this year, former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said politicians should not be among the first people to receive the vaccine after this was suggested on social media.
“I disagree. I am a politician and very aware of my standing compared to others. I have economic privilege that together with if, and I do, follow safety protocols, makes me low risk. Being a politician doesn’t make me special and deserving of first dibs when it comes to saving lives,” she said at the time.
On social media, pictures of Mboweni receiving the jab drew mixed reactions.
Here is a snapshot of what social media users had to say about Mboweni getting vaccinated:
If ministers were last on the list to get the vaccine we would the most efficient vaccine rollout in history— Nick Themistocleous (@Nickth79) May 25, 2021
I wonder if he registered and has waited five weeks for a stupid SMS from this useless people with a number. He walked in without a number so why should we have numbers. Are the vaccination only for the anc people.— Daphne Bekker (@DaphneBekker) May 26, 2021