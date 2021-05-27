Tito Mboweni getting vaccinated draws mixed reaction

The two are among 700,904 citizens who have been vaccinated in SA since phase 2 of the vaccine rollout started.

The country started phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme last week which is set to continue until October 17.

The second phase is targeted at the elderly and people with comorbidities.

The snaps were shared amid a proposed strike by the KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulances Association (KZNPAA).

On Wednesday, KZNPAA expressed frustration with the province's department of health for not providing the vaccine for all paramedics.

“KZNPAA will be protesting about not having being vaccinated as patient-facing front-line workers, but most government employees have been vaccinated.

“This government did not release vaccines to the private sector on time so that they could operate as they wish, disregarding the private sector especially the small businesses,” said the association.

The association said it would hand over a memorandum of demands to KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane.

“We are also going to be joined by Pasa (Private Ambulance Services Association) from Gauteng to add to our voice because this is a national regulation that affects all the private ambulance services negatively,” it said.