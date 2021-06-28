Politics

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa announces SA will move back to level 4

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
28 June 2021 - 06:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new regulations on Sunday evening as Covid-19 cases continued to surge in SA.

The president was addressing the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He has placed the country on adjusted level 4. 

The address follows meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet.

The government was forced to meet on Saturday and Sunday following the shocking news of the Delta variant which is now dominant in SA.

MORE

School holidays brought forward as number of Covid-19 cases rises

President Cyril Ramaphosa has brought forward the closure of schools for the winter holidays by a few weeks as the country battles to curb the rise ...
News
11 hours ago

Booze, schools, gatherings affected as Ramaphosa imposes hard lockdown

In a bid to curb the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday implemented a hard lockdown which included a ban on ...
Politics
11 hours ago

'Our vaccines are safe' — Ramaphosa on growing fears of Delta variant

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday allayed the fears of his citizens saying the vaccines that the country has secured thus far are “safe, effective ...
Politics
11 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  2. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  3. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...