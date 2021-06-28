WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa announces SA will move back to level 4
28 June 2021 - 06:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new regulations on Sunday evening as Covid-19 cases continued to surge in SA.
The president was addressing the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He has placed the country on adjusted level 4.
The address follows meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet.
The government was forced to meet on Saturday and Sunday following the shocking news of the Delta variant which is now dominant in SA.