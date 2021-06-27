Booze, schools, gatherings affected as Ramaphosa imposes hard lockdown

In a bid curb the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday imposed a hard lockdown which included a ban on the sale of alcohol from Monday.

“The sale of alcohol both for on-site and off-site consumption is prohibited. Our ministerial advisory committee has advised that the limited restrictions that we previously imposed were not that effective and that a prohibition will ease the pressure that is placed on hospital services by alcohol emergency related incidences,” said Ramaphosa.

The president was addressing the nation on Sunday night on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He has placed the country on adjusted level 4.

The address follows meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet.

The government was forced to meet on Saturday and Sunday following the shocking news of the Delta variant which is now dominant in SA.

The increasing number of infections in the Gauteng province has concerned the government.