‘Insensitive’ or outspoken? Malema divides SA with criticism of ‘Milkpark’
EFF leader Julius Malema has divided social media with his comment about “milkpark” being “overrated”, with some speculating he was referring to Netcare’s Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.
His views came after actor and producer Shona Ferguson died at the hospital on Friday from complications related to Covid-19. Ferguson died at the age of 47.
“It looks like this milkpark is overrated,” Malema tweeted, with a “broken heart” emoji.
Attempts to get additional comment from Malema were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any comment will be updated once received.
The EFF has paid tribute to Ferguson and sent the party’s condolences to his family.
“The EFF sends its heartfelt condolences to Shona’s wife, Connie Ferguson, and their family. We wish her all the strength she needs to go through this difficult period. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Salute!” wrote the party.
The EFF sends its heartfelt condolences to Shona’s wife, Connie Ferguson and their family.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 30, 2021
We wish her all the strength she needs to go through this difficult period. May his soul rest in perfect peace.
Salute! pic.twitter.com/RboHe4pedY
While he did not name the hospital in his tweet, many speculated Malema was referring to Netcare Milpark Hospital, sparking a huge debate online.
Some agreed with Malema and shared their own experiences of the hospital.
Others slammed the politician, claiming it was a good hospital with some of the country's leading health experts, and urged Netcare to take legal action against him.
Here is snapshot of what many had to say:
Imagine medical staff who work tirelessly and feel the burn of every failure in a period of endless loss and now have to read this too. What a disgusting thing to say.— Gilli Apter (@gillog) July 30, 2021
The elitism of #Milpark pseudo debate! It is vacuous & obsessed with celebrity deaths. It is devoid of empiricism & empathy. All 81 831 SAns died at Milpark? All 23 591 Gauteng residents? You don't know about them because they are not celebrities. You care about stature!Elitist!— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 30, 2021
We are all deeply hurt by Shona dearth as he was the epitome of what our nation needs but I find Malema comments on Milpark highly insensitive to the people who did there level best to save him and are currently hurting and still needs to get up and go to work #RIPShonaFerguson pic.twitter.com/9seTetbncP— Dr Mike Mikia Ramothwala (@MikeRamothwala) July 31, 2021
Mandela died in Pretoria. Many people lives have been saved at Milpark, mine included— Mmabatho Mashigo (@mmabatho09) July 30, 2021
Milpark is a World class Hospital, even at Mayo Clinic they do have bad outcomes from time to time. Let's not make our emotions of losing our loved ones cloud us and paint a negative picture of institutions that can only do so much, ultimately it is God who decide💔💔💔— 💙sticks_mc_sa🇰🇪 🇿🇦🇰🇪 (@Sticks_mc_sa) July 30, 2021
It’s quite ironic, all your criticism confirms @Julius_S_Malema assertion! You highly value Milpark. . . You forgot EFF did a thorough study on public healthcare, criticised public healthcare and none of you defended public hospitals they way you do now. pic.twitter.com/vFuS3FfK2j— Matlho (@Matlho53) July 30, 2021
@Milpark is definitely overrated😭💔..My brother was involved in a car accident few years and was admitted at milpark..he was in ICU for 3 weeks and later they discovered they missed the internal bloody in him and that caused him to half of his liver …— Cikizwa Mandili-Ngcukana (@CikiMandili) July 30, 2021
Public hospitals even the recently built dubbed “world class” Khayelitsha hospital are now called “SLAGHUIS” by everyone in society because of high numbers of deaths they have. No clever black has come to their defence. And yes they have the most committed hardworking workers.— Zovuyo Veronica Mente (@veronica_mente) July 31, 2021
You guys are coming up with new rules to support internalised disdain for Julius Malema and yet we are the cult. Since when is complaining about an establishment spitting in the face of workers? Since when do customers and consumers not allowed to speak about services? Aowa lona https://t.co/qaLpbY3LEo— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) July 31, 2021