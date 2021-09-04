'The Zondo commission report will be scathing of the ANC,' Cyril Ramaphosa warns party lekgotla

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the ANC NEC lekgotla that the party must be armed and ready to counter perception that his government is corrupt ahead of the release of the state capture commission of inquiry report next month.

Addressing the two-day Lekgotla, Ramaphosa said they are anticipating that the commission will be scathing of the ANC and its government, especially on its cadre deployment policy which came under the spotlight when he appeared before the commission as both president of the ANC and that of the country.

The commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, dubbed the Zondo Commission, completed its work last month with its chairperson, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, expected to finalise its report next month.

It heard gut-wrenching allegations of how businesspeople and government officials — deployees of the ANC - abused their power to enrich themselves and their cronies.

“The ANC and this government will be criticised in the main due to an exaggeration of the role of the deployment committee and misrepresentation of its ambit, as well as for the management of the work our MPs do in parliament and parliamentary structures,” Ramaphosa said.

“Specific allegations have been levelled against leaders and deployees of the movement and there is a concerted drive to tie these allegations to the organisation and portray a picture of a corrupt and incompetent ANC and ANC government.”