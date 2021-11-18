Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa bestows National Order awards

18 November 2021 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday bestowing National Order awards on citizens who have played a significant role in the advancement of democracy and have made an impact in improving the lives of South Africans.

Ramaphosa is expected to hand over the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo to deserving recipients.

