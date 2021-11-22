DA wins speaker position in Joburg, could now take mayor
22 November 2021 - 19:07
The DA’s Vasco da Gama has been elected speaker of the city of Johannesburg council.
Da Gama defeated the ANC’s Eunice Mgcina by 29 votes...
The DA’s Vasco da Gama has been elected speaker of the city of Johannesburg council.
Da Gama defeated the ANC’s Eunice Mgcina by 29 votes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.