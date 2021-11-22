Politics

DA wins speaker position in Joburg, could now take mayor

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
22 November 2021 - 19:07

The DA’s Vasco da Gama has been elected speaker of the city of Johannesburg council.

Da Gama defeated the ANC’s Eunice Mgcina by 29 votes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  3. I’ll drink to that: judge scraps quotas on duty-free booze and smokes for ... Politics
  4. People worked hard to remove me as chief justice a year into the job: Mogoeng Politics
  5. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest