Politics

‘Chicken audacity!’ — Mbalula slams critics ‘attacking’ Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s legacy

28 December 2021 - 09:00
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed dismay at people sharing unflattering opinions about the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. 

Tutu, the last surviving SA laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died on Sunday in Cape Town at the age of 90.

While many paid tribute to Tutu on social media, some criticised the archbishop.

Reacting to the comments, Mbalula said Tutu and his generation deserved respect. 

“[I] am not shocked by this Johnny come late, who are eating on a silver spoon going on and on attacking the arch with chicken audacity,” said Mbalula. 

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his generation deserve nothing but our respect. They were not infallible but stood firm for our liberation.”

Mbalula said Tutu “was a champion for truth and our country’s conscience”. 

“As the president said, the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu is another chapter in the passing of SA’s greatest people. The Arch was a champion for truth and our country’s conscience. We bow and bid farewell to an icon and universally loved Arch,” he said.

He also called on people to not let mediocrity be allowed to distort the course of history.

Andifuni ungatsho (not to mention), Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu was one of us who led from the front. Let no mediocrity be allowed to distort the course of history,” said Mbalula.

