‘Chicken audacity!’ — Mbalula slams critics ‘attacking’ Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s legacy

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed dismay at people sharing unflattering opinions about the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Tutu, the last surviving SA laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died on Sunday in Cape Town at the age of 90.

While many paid tribute to Tutu on social media, some criticised the archbishop.

Reacting to the comments, Mbalula said Tutu and his generation deserved respect.

“[I] am not shocked by this Johnny come late, who are eating on a silver spoon going on and on attacking the arch with chicken audacity,” said Mbalula.

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his generation deserve nothing but our respect. They were not infallible but stood firm for our liberation.”