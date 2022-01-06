Shivambu says EFF rally on January 8 is ‘the only political gathering that matters’

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says his party’s Siyabonga KZN rally on January 8 is “the only political gathering” that matters.

The EFF rally will be held on the same day as the ANC’s annual January 8 birthday celebrations.

“The only political gathering that matters on the 8th of January 2022: the rest are clowning and repeating the same lies they have been telling our people! Siyabonga KZN for leading the way towards 2024 and beyond! No retreat!," he tweeted on Wednesday.

The EFF said the rally is to thank voters in KwaZulu-Natal for their support in the local government elections in November 2021.