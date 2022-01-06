Politics

Shivambu says EFF rally on January 8 is ‘the only political gathering that matters’

06 January 2022 - 14:00
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says the ANC will "repeat the same lies" during their January 8th rally.
Image: Werner Hills

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says his party’s Siyabonga KZN rally on January 8 is “the only political gathering” that matters. 

The EFF rally will be held on the same day as the ANC’s annual January 8 birthday celebrations.

The only political gathering that matters on the 8th of January 2022: the rest are clowning and repeating the same lies they have been telling our people! Siyabonga KZN for leading the way towards 2024 and beyond! No retreat!," he tweeted on Wednesday. 

The EFF said the rally is to thank voters in KwaZulu-Natal for their support in the local government elections in November 2021. 

The EFF will hold a KZN Siyabonga rally to thank the ground forces of the EFF and the people of KZN for voting for the EFF in the 2021 LGE. The electoral growth seen in KZN in the past local government elections can’t go unthanked. Siyabonga,” the party said.

The EFF garnered 150 seats and 8.64% of the vote in the province, up from 59 seats and 3.46% in the 2016 election.

The party reflected on its growth on December 31, saying it had defied doomsayers “who have made it their task to misrepresent what we stand for”.

