Here’s how the DA says government can get schools back on track

As schools reopen fully after two years of Covid-19 disruptions, the DA says the department of basic education should empower teachers to make up for lost schooling time.

The pandemic, which saw schools resort to rotational teaching and learning to adhere to safety regulations and remote learning, resulted in millions of pupils either dropping out of school or not having access to online learning resources.

The DA hosted a panel discussion on ways the department can best tilt the scales towards ensuring equal access to education for all pupils across the country.

TEACHER TRAINING

Keith Richardson of the Principals Academy Trust, a NGO that mentors school leadership in underpriviledged areas, said teacher training should be high on the list of the department's priorities.

“Teachers have to do more than just deliver the curriculum. They have to deliver the curriculum and catch up. Teachers are taking on grade 3 pupils who, for two years, have not done any reading. How do you start teaching grade 3s when they have all this catch up to do?"