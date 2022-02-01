POLL | Are you happy with the changes to isolation rules and schooling during the pandemic?
The easing of Covid-19 safety protocols in schools has been met with mixed responses since its announcement by the presidency on Monday.
The presidency said the easing of social distancing and isolation regulations comes after SA officially passed the fourth wave of infections.
Under the new regulations, people who test positive for Covid-19 but show no symptoms do not have to isolate. For those who test positive with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to 7 days. Isolation for contacts has been scrapped unless they develop symptoms.
“Cabinet also reviewed the resumption of schooling to full-time learning in all schools. Primary, secondary and special schools will return to daily attendance. The regulatory provision for the social distancing of one metre for learners in schools has also been removed,” said the presidency.
Schools have been operating on a rotational basis during the pandemic to allow social distancing among pupils, teachers and staff.
Last month the education department was criticised by the DA and EFF for disrupting schooling with rotational timetables.
The DA threatened to write to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to ask it to investigate what the party called “unjustifiable” school regulations.
The EFF said the department did not have a solid enough plan for the 2022 academic year.
“There must be a continued focus on keeping pupils and teachers in safe classrooms by observing all Covid-19 protocols and providing sufficient personal protective equipment.
“Rotational timetabling and remote learning has worsened existing educational inequalities and has been detrimental to the educational attainment of poor and working-class pupils,” it said.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to provide additional details regarding the new regulations soon.
