South Africa

POLL | Are you happy with the changes to isolation rules and schooling during the pandemic?

01 February 2022 - 13:00
The government has scrapped the requirement of one metre social distancing in schools.
The government has scrapped the requirement of one metre social distancing in schools.
Image: Alaister Russell

The easing of Covid-19 safety protocols in schools has been met with mixed responses since its announcement by the presidency on Monday. 

The presidency said the easing of social distancing and isolation regulations comes after  SA officially passed the fourth wave of infections. 

Under the new regulations, people who test positive for Covid-19 but show no symptoms do not have to isolate. For those who test positive with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to 7 days. Isolation for contacts has been scrapped unless they develop symptoms. 

“Cabinet also reviewed the resumption of schooling to full-time learning in all schools. Primary, secondary and special schools will return to daily attendance. The regulatory provision for the social distancing of one metre for learners in schools has also been removed,” said the presidency.

Schools have been operating on a rotational basis during the pandemic to allow social distancing among pupils, teachers and staff.

Last month the education department was criticised by the DA and EFF for disrupting schooling with rotational timetables. 

The DA threatened to write to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to ask it to investigate what the party called “unjustifiable” school regulations.

The EFF said the department did not have a solid enough plan for the 2022 academic year. 

“There must be a continued focus on keeping pupils and teachers in safe classrooms by observing all Covid-19 protocols and providing sufficient personal protective equipment.

“Rotational timetabling and remote learning has worsened existing educational inequalities and has been detrimental to the educational attainment of poor and working-class pupils,” it said.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to provide additional details regarding the new regulations soon. 

READ MORE

Have you passed matric but not heard back from a university? This portal might be able to help

The CACH facility will send a prospective student’s information to schools for learnerships. Where places exist and you meet the requirements, ...
News
1 hour ago

Good move or ‘We’ve been doing it’? — Here’s what Mzansi thinks of new Covid-19 isolation and school rules

Here are five changes to the lockdown rules that you need to know.
News
5 hours ago

The chance of getting a bachelor pass depends on your province

The ‘continuing inequality of resources between provinces, districts, schools and learners’ is denying huge numbers of pupils entry to a university ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  3. Suspended MEC Albert Fritz’s ‘victims’ said to be young DA members News
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Zandile Mafe takes the stand, reveals 'friendship' with Eugene ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...