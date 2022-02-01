POLL | Are you happy with the changes to isolation rules and schooling during the pandemic?

Under the new regulations, people who test positive for Covid-19 but show no symptoms do not have to isolate. For those who test positive with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to 7 days. Isolation for contacts has been scrapped unless they develop symptoms.

“Cabinet also reviewed the resumption of schooling to full-time learning in all schools. Primary, secondary and special schools will return to daily attendance. The regulatory provision for the social distancing of one metre for learners in schools has also been removed,” said the presidency.