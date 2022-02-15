Politics

WATCH LIVE | AfriForum 'shoot the boer' case against EFF continues: Day 6

15 February 2022 - 10:27 By timeslive

The “shoot the boer” case returns to the Equality Court sitting in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

AfriForum’s complaint against the EFF is in terms of the Equality Act, but it told the court it wants the case referred for criminal prosecution.

TimesLIVE

