WATCH LIVE | Malema appearing in court in the case brought by AfriForum — Day 8

17 February 2022 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The “shoot the Boer” case returns to the Equality Court sitting in Johannesburg.

AfriForum’s complaint against the EFF is in terms of the Equality Act, but it told the court it wants the case referred for criminal prosecution.

LISTEN | I did not sing ‘Kill the Boer’, you have the wrong man, Julius Malema tells Equality Court

AfriForum wants Malema, the EFF and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to apologise and pay damages for allegedly singing the controversial song.
