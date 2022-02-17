WATCH LIVE | Malema appearing in court in the case brought by AfriForum — Day 8
17 February 2022 - 10:00
The “shoot the Boer” case returns to the Equality Court sitting in Johannesburg.
AfriForum’s complaint against the EFF is in terms of the Equality Act, but it told the court it wants the case referred for criminal prosecution.
