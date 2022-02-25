PODCAST | Fierce contestation about Budget 2022

In this latest episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, there emerges a diverse range of views about how to evaluate finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden national budget.

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane argued there are many “stakeholders” to whom he must answer, which requires a delicate balancing act when drawing up the budget.

He defended the inherently difficult choices government had to make between ensuring debt does not balloon further, which would be unfair on future generations who would inherit such debt, and at the same time collecting and spending tax money (and borrowed loans) on critical areas of governance, including health, education and other social services and public goods.